Planning applications: Demolition of former slaughterhouse to build new houses

The latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Maintenance and replacement poles: Land Off New Shaw Lane, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge.

Maintenance replacement poles and renewal works to aerial bunched conductors: Land North Of 9 Knowl Top, Edge Hey Road, Colden, Hebden Bridge.

Single storey extension to front: 16 Cheltenham Gardens, Halifax.

Demolition of existing single storey rear extension to facilitate two storey extension: 24 Gladstone View, Siddal, Halifax.

Two storey side extension and widening of existing driveway: High Croft Acre Lane, Luddenden Foot.

New Dormer window (retrospective) (revised scheme to 16/01252): 102 Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Single storey rear extension: 7 Armitage Avenue, Brighouse.

Proposed two storey side extension: Breeze Mount, Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge.

Removal of existing single storey temporary classroom building and replacing with a two storey temporary classroom building (Revised Scheme to 16/00833): Todmorden C Of E Junior And Infants School, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Revised vehicular access: Building East Of 1 Bowling Alley Terrace, Bowling Alley Terrace, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 9 Ingle Dene, Charlestown, Hebden Bridge.

Single storey extension to east elevation (Revised Scheme to 16/00436/LBC includes regularisation of works that have taken place ) (Listed Building Consent): Carr Cottage, Station Road, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Demolition of single storey rear extension and construction of two storey extension: Windycroft, 16 Woodlands, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey side extension (part retrospective): Carr Cottage, Station Road, Norwood Green, Brighouse.

Prune Trees (Tree Preservation Order): Site Of Feversham Grange, Halifax.

Extension at first floor level to form bathroom: Yew Trees Kebroyd Mount, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge.

Single storey rear extension: 8 Stoodley Grange, Todmorden.

Extension to existing outbuilding to provide ancillary living and office accommodation, to include raised patio area to side (west) elevation: High Withens, High Street, Stainland.

Change of use from Class B1 to Class D2: Ground Floor Berwick Mill, Berwick Street, Halifax.

Prior approval application for a change of use from agricultural building to a dwelling (C3) and associated operational development: Ringstone Farm Barn, Saddleworth Road, Barkisland.

Demolition of redundant and unstable former slaughterhouse building and the construction of four attached and one detached dwelling including garages and an upgraded site entrance (Listed Building Consent): New Yard Farm, Beestonley Lane, Stainland.

Conversion of the hall and annex into six number residential units (Listed Building Consent) (Amended Plans): Scaitcliffe Hall, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Two storey extension and porch to side and detached garage. (revised scheme to 14/00982/HSE): The Cottage, Old Lindley Road, Outlane.

Non-illuminated aluminium fascia sign (Advertisement Consent): 5 - 9 Water Street, Todmorden.

Prior approval application for a change of use from agricultural building to a dwelling (C3) and associated operational development: Barn North Of Shireburn Rud Lane, Cragg Vale.

Conversion of the hall and annex into six number residential units (Amended Plans): Scaitcliffe Hall, Burnley Road, Todmorden.