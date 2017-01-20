Planning applications: Plan for 28 new dwellings in Sowerby

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Dormer to front and rear: 19 Wyvern Place, Pellon.

Installation of 15m high monopole supporting 1 Omni antenna, equipment housing cabinet and associated ancillary development including 2.1 m high palisade fence with access gate (Telecommunication Notification): Telecommunications Mast 10196 Hartshead Moor M62 Service Area Eastbound, Highmoor Lane, Clifton, Brighouse.

Two storey extension to side and alterations to windows and roof to existing conservatory to rear: 54 Highroad Well Lane, Halifax.

Two storey front extension: 35 The Gardens, Halifax.

Single storey extension to provide additional residential accommodation and internal alterations to existing house: 42 Brow Lane, Shibden, Halifax.

Telecommunications installation and associated works (Temporary Planning Permission): Lane Head Hotel, 2 Brighouse Wood Lane, Brighouse.

Proposed front dormer: 23 Thornton Street, Halifax.

Two storey rear extension (Revised Scheme to 16/01090): Delamere Krumlin Road, Scammonden Road, Barkisland.

Proposed Greenhouse (Listed Building Consent): Peel House, Stocks Lane, Luddenden, Halifax.

Proposed Greenhouse: Peel House, Stocks Lane, Luddenden, Halifax.

28 new dwellings comprising 14no. 3 bed houses, 12no. bed houses and 2no. 2 bed bungalows along with associated access road and landscaping: Land North Of Garages Rooley Heights, Sowerby, Sowerby Bridge.

Change of use from agricultural land to garden: Field House Farm, Whitty Lane, Halifax.

Detached garage and driveway: 4 The Pastures, Shelf, Halifax.

Proposed conversion of barn to form dwelling (Listed Building Consent): Holywell Green Farm, 1 Northgate, Holywell Green.

Change of use to form Car Sales Area (Sui Generis) and construction of ancillary building: Land Adjacent Willows Industrial Estate, Watson Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Demolish existing buildings and form new Light industrial units: Unit 1 The Maltings, Halifax Road, Elland.

Change of use of unused land to form extended residential curtilage (Retrospective): 14 Church Lane, Lower Edge, Elland.

Demolition of car sales garage and workshop area to facilitate residential development of four dwellings: Buildings South Of Greenhead Cottage, Giles Hill Lane, Shelf, Halifax.

Alterations to front garden for provision of one parking space, including extending the dropped kerb for new access: 14 Hallroyd Crescent, Todmorden.

Detached dwelling: 26 Phoebe Lane, Halifax.

Change of use of building previously used for a cafe (A3) to a clinic (D1)and upstairs flat (vacant) to a clinic (D1): 5 - 9 Water Street, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Acre Lodge, Birdcage Lane, Halifax.

Prune Trees (Tree Preservation Order): 4 Marchcroft, Halifax.

Dormer to front and rear: 358 Queens Road, Halifax.

Double Garage: 1 Field House Farm, Whitty Lane, Halifax.

Single storey side extension: 11 Central Park, Halifax.

Removal of condition 5 on application 03/00989/FUL (To split garage into storage and a snug room): 89 Dewsbury Road, Rastrick.

Dormer windows to front elevation: 61 Elizabeth Street, Elland.

First floor extension to South East and North West and porch to front: The Old Wheelhouse, Hey Lane, Outlane.

External wall insulation.: 6 Shaw Close, Holywell Green.

Construction of ground and first floor extensions to rear of existing property and re-roofing of conservatories: Field Bottom Farm, Coley Road, Hipperholme.

Submission of details to comply with condition 2 to permission 16/01081: 42 Langdale Crescent, Wheatley, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 14/00013- conditions 1,2,3,4 & 5: Broad Carr Farm, Broad Carr Lane, Holywell Green.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land To Rear Of 15 Wood View Grove Mill Hill Lane, Brighouse.

Change of use from B2 (storage) to B2 including vehicle repair garage and MOT testing bay: Unit 1B Alumex Works Water Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of garage and construction of detached dwelling (ancillary to existing dwelling): 113 Parkinson Lane, Halifax.

Replace random course stone on South East elevation with natural regular coursed stone (amendment to 15/00915/HSE): Sunny Bank Farm, 16 Gibb Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax.

Replace random course stone on South East elevation with natural regular coursed stone (Listed Building Consent): Sunny Bank Farm, 16 Gibb Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax.

Conversion of former coach house to bunk-barn (Listed Building Consent): 9 Northgate, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge.

Proposed conversion of Joinery Workshop to two residential apartments: 4B Tower Hill, Sowerby Bridge.

Conversion of former coach house to bunk-barn: 9 Northgate, Heptonstall, Hebden Bridge.