Planning applications: Plans for a telecommunications mast in Todmorden

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

VALIDATED

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 17 Grange Park, Halifax.

Two storey extension to front: Clock House Stead Lane Rishworth.

Construction of office/welfare block and re-siting of existing weighbridge (Lawful Development Certificate): Sharneyford Works, Bacup Road, Todmorden.

Raise height of roof to create second floor living space: Bryn Siriol, West View, The Hollins Todmorden.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Gudger Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge.

Subdivision of dwelling to form two dwellings (Listed Building Consent): Mankinholes, Mankinholes Bank, Todmorden.

Installation of 17.8m(tip height) high wind turbine with 5.6m diameter rotor: Land North Of Upper High Lees, Midgley, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey extenison to side and poch to front (revised proposal to approval 16/01619/HSE): 165 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 8 Bracken Close, Brighouse.

Two storey extension (revised scheme to previous approval. 17/00285/HSE): 2 Caygill Terrace, Halifax.

Telecommunications mast: Springs Garage, Halifax Road, Todmorden.

One dwelling (Revised Scheme to 15/01574): Land Rear Of 164 Halifax Road, Ripponden.

Use of building as holiday let (retrospective): Ash Tree Farm, Wainstalls Road, Wainstalls.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate single storey extension to side and rear: 12 Aysgarth Crescent, Mount Tabor.

Agricultural storage building: Land South Of Johns Folly, Butterworth End Lane Norland.

Use of premises for B1b - Research and Development (Lawful Development Certificate): Former Brearley Works, Brearley Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Change of use from cafe/restaurant (A3) to hot food takeaway and private hire office (Mixed Use)(Retrospective): 10 Bull Green, Halifax.

Two rear storey extension and dormer to side (south west elevation): 8 Silverwood Avenue, Pellon.

Raising of roof height to form first floor accommodation including balcony and porch and utility extension to front: 20 Nest Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Installation of climbing frame and develop area to front to create wild life garden: Unit 3 Savile Park At Heath Heath Campus, Free School Lane, Halifax.

DECIDED

Change of use from tattoo parlour (Sui Generis) to Chinese massage therapy shop (D1): 7 King Cross Street, Halifax.

Raised Decking to rear of property 1275mm off Ground Level, removal of window to be replaced with door: 10 Beechwood Avenue, Shelf.

Two storey side extension: 1 Crestfield Drive, Elland.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 1 Highbury Court, Brighouse.

Replace existing conservatory with single storey extension to rear of property: 90 Godfrey Road, Halifax.

Prior approval application for a change of use from a shop (A1) to dwelling (C3): 191 Rochdale Road, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 5 Oakes Gardens, Stainland Road, Elland.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Beech Royde, Keighley Road, Illingworth/

Two storey side extension: 10 Vicar Park Road, Halifax.

Balcony to rear: Flat 2, 29A Huddersfield Road, Brighouse.

Alterations to the lock stone coping and repairs to the damaged metal lock ladder. (Listed Building Consent): Brearley Lock 6, Rochdale Canal, Brearley, Luddendenfoot.

Replacement garage: Woodburn Cottage, Albert Road, Halifax.

Replacement logo to gable (using existing external Illumination) (Advertisement Consent): Fox And Goose Inn, Heptonstall Road, Hebden Bridge.

Two storey extension to North East elevation: 6 - 8 Upper Lane, Northowram.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 2 Holly Bank Court, Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

`New partition and doorway, installation of IDM unit and secure secondary glazing to existing window (Listed Building Consent): Lloyds Tsb Bank Plc, Commercial Street, Halifax.

Conversion of existing roofspace into a one bedroom apartment: 4 Leeds Road, Hipperholme.

Automated teller machine (retrospective): 31 Union Street, Halifax.

1 illuminated logo panel and 1 illuminated surround sign (retrospective): 31 Union Street, Halifax.

Two storey side extension: 3 Hullett Close, Mytholmroyd.

Two storey front/side extension: 18 Hall Close, Northowram.

Single storey rear extension: 10 Gladstone Street, Stainland.

Two new window openings at first floor to south west elevation (Listed Building Consent): Hill House, Barn Long Lane, Todmorden.

Agricultural building: Arkin Royd, Farm Pike End Road, Rishworth.