Planning applications: Plans for an auction room in Dean Clough

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Single storey side extension with roof terrace above: 29A Bradshaw Lane, Bradshaw.

Change of use of vacant office (B1) to an auction room (A1 sui generis): Office Suite, D07 D Mill, Dean Clough, Halifax.

Conversion of single dwelling back into two dwellings: 28 Calder Terrace, Copley, Halifax.

Partial demolition and redevelopment of 25 bay weaving shed to form mixed use units with parking and service area (listed building consent): Hollins Mill, Rochdale Road, Todmorden.

Two storey side extension: 54 Kershaw Crescent, Luddenden Foot.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Sapling Dene Master Lane, Halifax.

Construction of 23 dwellings with associated access and landscaping works (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 14/00058/OUT): White House Farm, 44 Holdsworth Road, Holmfield.

Replacement windows and new rooflights (Listed Building Consent): 115 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Timber shed/summer house: The Coach House, Brearley House, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.

Demolition and relocation of existing garden wall and associated external works (Listed Building Consent): Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Demolition and relocation of existing garden wall and associated external works: Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Proposed industrial unit: Land south of Bapp Industrial Supplies, Elland Road, Brighouse.

Change of use of agricuitural land to facilitate car manoeuvring bay in field adjacent to dwelling: Little Longbottom, John Naylor Lane, Luddenden Foot.

DECIDED

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3.6 metres, 2.3 metres to eaves: 4 Newstead Place, Halifax.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3.6 metres, 2.3 metres to eaves: 37 Hyde Park, Halifax.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Wood Hall, Woodhouse Lane, Halifax.

Prune two trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land at junction of Knightbridge Court and Parsonage Lane, Brighouse.

Use of land as car park (Lawful Development Certificate): Land adjacent to Holme Works, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Re-roofing of dwelling and additional rooflight to rear (Listed Building Consent): 12 Hollins, Hebden Bridge.

Prune eight trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Grounds of Slead Hall, Halifax Road, Brighouse.

Re-roofing of dwelling (Listed Building Consent): 11 Hollins, Hebden Bridge.

Removal of external signage and ATM (Listed Building Consent): Lloyds TSB Bank Plc, Town Hall Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Change from pebble dash finish from first floor to roof to a render finish (Cream or White): 11 Erringden Road, Mytholmroyd Hebden Bridge.

Single storey extension to glazing merchant’s warehouse: Unit 4A, High Level Way, Halifax.

Replacement single storey extension: 2 Granny Hill Terrace, Halifax.

Reduce three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Midgehole W.M.C, Midgehole Road, Hebden Bridge.

Prior approval application for a change of use from offices (B1a) to 4 flats (C3): Basement, Ground And First Floor 22, Clare Road, Halifax.

Two storey and single storey rear extensions: Whyte Gates, New Hey Road, Ainley Top, Elland.

Replacement windows and removal of mullion window to create patio door to South elevation (Listed Building Consent): 1 Water Green, Water Green Lane, Soyland, Sowerby Bridge.

Relocation of bar area including provision of new bars and fittings and associated alterations (Listed Building Consent): Dusty Miller Hotel, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.