Planning applications: Plans for update to Calderdale supermarket after rebrand

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

VALIDATED

Removal of conservatory to facilitate two storey side extention: 2 Calder View Court, Shelf.

Orangery to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 3 Woodside, Branch Road, Barkisland.

Prune three trees and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Cragg Fold, Cragg Lane, Cragg Vale.

Use of land as domestic garden area (Lawful Development Certificate): 3 Fair View Wood, Hey Lane, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing wooden shed and construction of a replacement shed of identical dimensions on the same footprint, clad in plastic-coated steel. (Lawful Development Certificate): 2 Greenfield, Park Lane, Sowood.

Two new coldrooms in service yard: Asda, Hanson Lane, Halifax

Replacement illuminated and non illuminated signage to site due to rebranding: Morrisons Supermarket, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Change of use from tattoo parlour (Sui Generis) to Chinese massage therapy shop (D1): 7 King Cross Street, Halifax.

Raising of roof including dormers to front, rear and side (north) elevations. Extended canopy to front elevation with inclusion of balcony above and alterations to existing window openings to front elevation: 26 Broomfield Avenue, Skircoat Green.

Conversion of garage to living accommodation, porch to front and new garage to side: 15 Bramley Lane, Hipperholme.

Raised Decking to rear of property 1275mm off Ground Level, removal of window to be replaced with door: 10 Beechwood Avenue, Shelf.

Raise section of roof: Rose Hill Mills Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Illuminated fascia sign, non-illuminated projecting sign and window vinyls: 3 Corn Market, Halifax.

Detached dwelling (Outline): Former 44 Hoults Lane, Greetland.

Replace existing annex with single storey building forming accessible living accomodation connected to main dwelling. Minor alterations to main building incliding raised balcony and rooflights: Bethel Chapel, House Spark House Lane, Sowerby Bridge.

Change of use of land to form access track: Hartsoil House, Highmoor Lane, Clifton.

Replacement garage: 46 The Gardens, Halifax.

Six semi detached dwellings: Land Adjacent To 21A Ashenhurst Road, Todmorden.

Change of use from residential property (C3) to Day Nursery (D1): 116 Burnsall Road, Rastrick.

Raised decking to rear: 27 Lilac Street, Lee Mount.

Prune 2 trees (Tree Preservation Order): Savile Grange Apartments, Free School Lane, Halifax.

Replacement windows (Listed Building Consent): 25, 26 & 32 Crossley Almshouses, Arden Road, Halifax.

Change of use from B8 (Storage or Distribution) to D2 (Assembly and Leisure): Unit 5 Lock Hill Mills, Holmes Road, Sowerby Bridge.

Extension and alteration (Application to Regularise works already carried out) (Listed Building Consent): Stocks Spring Farm, Stacks Lane, Cragg Vale.

Detached dwelling: Land At The Pastures, Giles Hill Lane, Shelf.

DECIDED

Barn conversion (Listed Building Consent): Yew Trees Farm, Ovenden Wood Road, Halifax.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 47 Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 15 Caldene Croft, Mytholmroyd.

Balcony to first floor on rear elevation: 35 Springwood Avenue, Copley.

Demolition of single storey extension, construction of single storey extension and re roofing works: 30 Green Terrace Square, Halifax.

Variation of condition 1 on approval 12/01354/VAR to allow for the sale of additional retail goods from Unit 2: Unit 2 Pellon Lane Retail Park, Pellon Lane, Halifax.

Replacement of illuminated and non illuminated signs to front, replacement illuminated totem and miscellaneous non illuminated signs: Co-Operative Group Ltd 25 Oldham Road, Ripponden.

Conversion from warehouse (B8) to two flats (C3): 1 Unit 1C Thorn Tree Street, Halifax.

New enclosed staircase to attic level and fitting of new firedoors (Listed Building Consent): 10 York Terrace, Halifax.

Conversion of and extension to agricultural building to form dwelling: Green House Farm, Barn Green Houses, Midgley.

Demolition of existing office building (B1) and the construction of a 2 storey office and research facility (B1) including associated external landscaping and vehicle /cycle parking: Riverside

House, North Dean Business Park, Stainland Road, Elland.

Removal of existing canopy and replacement with glazed link extension: Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland.

Removal of existing canopy and replacement with glazed link extension (Listed Building Consent): Barkisland Hall, Stainland Road, Barkisland