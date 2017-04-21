Planning applications: Plans to construct an indoor riding centre in Outlane

Here is a list of the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Raised decking and new window opening to rear: 5 Queens Gate, Halifax.

Construction of indoor riding arena: Land At Wilderness Farm, Gosport Lane, Outlane, Elland.

Reinstatement of original roof structure including installation of velux roof light, reinstate gable and form windows, removal of chimney & garden room, construction of new oak framed sun room with 2no velux roof lights, internal alterations & reconfiguration of internal layout: Mankinholes, Mankinholes Bank, Todmorden.

Two storey side extension: 46 Crag Lane, Wheatley, Halifax.

Use of site as a temporary car park (Retrospective): Former Hebden Bridge Fire Station, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Conversion of workshop to form single dwellinghouse (Outline): Workshop Off Greengate Head, Forest Hill Road, Sowood, Elland.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to application 16/01558/HSE; Change of facing materials to rear extension from render to artificial stone: 10 Westfield Drive, Lightcliffe.

Replacement of the existing ‘HSBC’ signage with ‘HSBC UK’ equivalents two fascia signs, two hanging signs and five various non illuminated signs: 23 Market Street, Brighouse.

Single storey extension to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 462 Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Replacement windows to side and rear (Listed Building Consent): White Lee House, Lower White Lee, Mytholmroyd.

Two storey extension to rear and single storey extension to side (Revised Scheme to 16/00886): 69 Stonelea, Barkisland.

Demolition of existing garage to facilitate side extension,dormers to front and rear and raised decking to rear: 216 Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse.

First floor side extension and a new rear door with Juliet balcony at first floor level: 46 Greenacres, Shelf, Halifax.

Single storey study to front elevation: 14 Field Top, Bailiff Bridge, Brighouse, Calderdale.

Variation of condition 3 (Reasonable Avoidance Method Statement) in respect of planning permission 15/01066/FUL: Clifton Bridge Works Wood Street, Brighouse, Calderdale.

Alterations to existing stables and extension to create fodder store: Moorside Farm, Coppy Nook Lane, Cragg Vale, Hebden Bridge.

Proposed demolition and redevelopment of existing garden centre site: Newbank Garden Centre Limited, Stainland Road, Elland.

Residential development of two dwellings: Land Adjacent To 8 To 12 Stratton Close, Brighouse.

Single storey extension to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 2 Back Croft, Rishworth, Sowerby Bridge.