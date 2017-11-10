Search

Planning applications: What is being built where you live?

What is being built where you live?
What is being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Moorside View, 1 Buckley Wood Bottom, Todmorden.

Two storey side extension and single storey rear/side extension: 14 Thirlmere Avenue, Elland.

Two storey side extension: 12 Kirk Lane, Hipperholme.

Change of use from cafe/restaurant (A3) to hot food takeaway and private hire office (Mixed Use)(Retrospective): 10 Bull Green, Halifax.

Internally illuminated totem, two non-illuminated totems and other various non-illuminated signage (Advertisement Consent): Sainsbury Supermarket, Mill Lane, Brighouse.

Formation of flat at third and fourth floor levels, extension at first floor level to form store room: 5 Westgate, Halifax.

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 4 Lindwell Place, Greetland.

Six detached dwellings: Land North East Of 7 Upper Lane, Northowram.

Extension and alterations to existing garage: The Barn Lower Hambleton Hill Cold Edge Road, Wainstalls.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00018 - condition 9 and 12: Land On Hope Street, Todmorden

Raising of roof to create first floor, extension to side, roof extension to west elevation and formation of balcony to south elevation: 226 Roils Head Road, Halifax.

One externally mounted, externally illuminated, fascia sign and one externally mounted, non-illuminated, hanging sign, affixed to existing bracket.(advertisement consent): 15 Woolshops, Halifax.

Two storey side extension with juliete balcony at first floor and single storey rear extension and replacement porch to front elevation: 13 Burnley Hill Terrace, Shelf.

Demolition of existing single storey side extension to facilitate residential development of a detached bungalow: 48 Stratton Road, Brighouse.

Two storey side extension: 7 Carr Field Drive, Luddenden.

Demolition of former petrol station kiosk to facilitate two storey retail unit: Lawson Road Service Station, Lawson Road, Brighouse.

Proposed detached garage (amendment to that approved in approval 13/01406): Grove House 49 Wakefield Road Sowerby Bridge.

Replacement front door (Listed Building Consent): Great House Cottage, Great House Lane, Ripponden.

Two dwellings: Land North Of 25 The Orchards, Rastrick.

Demolition of existing barn to facilitate detached dwelling (Revised design): Rosemary Hill Barn, Rosemary Lane, Siddal.

Change of Use to form ancillary residential accommodation: Lower Longley Bar,n Longley Lane, Norland.

Remove trees (Tree Preservation Order): 37 Foxcroft Drive, Brighouse.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/01049 - condition 4: 32 Joseph Avenue, Northowram.

Prior Approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 5 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 2.3 metres to eaves: 2 Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax.

Prior Approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 3 metres, maximum height 4 metres, 2.3 metres to eaves: 4 Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax.

Non material amendment to 16/00855 - alterations to gradient of driveway and materials: 18 Willowdene Avenue, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 14/01184 - conditions 1 - 9: Land South West Of 4 Bottoms Castle Gate, Cragg Vale.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 6 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres, 2.5 metres to eaves: 1 Broadley Crescent, Mount Tabor.

Submission of information to Discharge Condition 3 on application 17/00583: 140 Spring Hall Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing extensions and outbuildings and construction of two storey extension: Hazel Slack Farm, Rishworth Road, Barkisland.

Porch to north west elevation and single storey extension with veranda above to south east elevation: 5 Rylands Park, Ripponden.

Crown reduce trees (Tree Preservation Order): Bankhouse Wood, Dudwell Lane, Halifax.

Two-storey rear extension with internal alterations: 19 Carr Field Drive, Luddenden.

Management of trees including removal of three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Royds Farm, 4 Towngate, Heptonstall.

Conservatory extension to front of clubhouse: Greenroyd Bowling Club, St Albans Road, Halifax.

Porch to front elevation and extensions to side and rear elevation (Amended description): 23 The Crescent, Southowram.

Two storey side extension: 5 Knowle Top Drive, Lightcliffe.

Single storey extension to front and new window openings and door to rear: 12 Poplar Street, Boothtown.

Single storey extension to front and new window openings and door to rear: 12 Poplar Street, Boothtown.

Change of use from artists studio (B1) to non-residential institutions (D1) formation of a new doorway and replacement windows to North elevation: Band Room, Dean Clough Mills, Dean Clough, Halifax.

Extension and conversion of existing garage to form additional bedroom and study area: Dove Lowe, 53 Kilnhurst Road, Todmorden.

Demolition of outbuilding to facilitate two-storey annex extension to provide additional residential accommodation to apartment at 7 Market Street and including ground floor facilities ancillary to retail A1 use (mixed use/sui generis): 7 Market Street, Hebden Bridge.

Two dwellings (Outline): Land Rear Of Hillside And Daleside Copley Lane, Halifax.

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 14/01462 - conditions 1, 7 and 8: Parma Indian Restaurant, 60 - 62 Fern Street, Boothtown.

Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling: Mobile Home At The Stables Little London Upper Lane, Northowram.