Plans submitted for new Mixenden community hub

A new central community hub for Mixenden has moved a step closer after plans for the development were submitted to Calderdale Council.

The application is for the development of a community hub, with associated landscaping and parking, followed by the demolition of the existing library, and development of a community garden on the Land West of Post Office site on Mixenden Road.

Design boards are now being displayed in Mixenden library and members of the project team will be attending the next Ward Forum meeting on Tuesday December 5 where they will be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic development, Coun Barry Collins, said in his report to full council: "A planning application has been submitted for the Mixenden Hub development.

"This scheme will provide a much-needed new library, medical centre and retail hub for one of the most deprived areas in Calderdale.

"It was extremely difficult to bring forward in financial viability terms, but thanks to an imaginative funding package, we are hopeful that the development will progress to construction stage early next year.

"This project is vital for health and wellbeing outcomes and will renew the pride of residents in Mixenden community.