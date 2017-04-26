Plans to build £2m medical research lab in Calderdale

A medical supplies company worth £25m has plans to build at ‘state of the art’ research laboratory in Calderdale.

GAMA Healthcare, which supplies equipment to prevent infections spreading in hospitals, has submitted plans to Calderdale Council to build new facilities on Stainland Road, Greetland, after its previous site at Sowerby was severely damaged in the Boxing Day 2015 floods.

Gamma, Luddenden Foot. Natalie Walsh.

If the £2m project gets the green light, the firm will move from its temporary location in Luddenden Foot and said it would recruit new staff from the area.

Managing director Adrian Fellows, who is based in Hebden Bridge, said: “GAMA is keen to stay in Calderdale even though offers to relocate to science parks elsewhere have been received.

“We have been able to recruit high quality technically skilled staff from the locality and have built strong, functional relationships with the region’s universities, particularly Huddersfield as well as universities further afield in Cardiff and London.

“With good transport links, a talented labour pool and an attractive environment it makes sense to base the worldwide research and development centre here.”

Ben Battye, the director of architectural firm Fletcher Rae, which has been commissioned to design the building, said: “The scheme, spread over two floors, will comprise an open plan office environment and cutting edge research laboratories, as well as auxiliary space for the production of test product samples.

“An outdoor terrace overlooking the river is included to host informal meetings and external dining.” Calderdale Council has received but not yet finalised the application.