Plans to demolish historic Dorothy Stevens dance studio

A dance studio where a legendary ballet teacher brought joy to thousands of boys and girls will be demolished if plans go-ahead.

Outline proposals have been submitted to knock down the former Dorothy Stevens Dance studio off Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

Developers are proposing to build four new houses on the site .

Miss Dorothy Stevens become famous in ballet circles in Britain and around the world.

She owned the Ballet and Theatre School at Holme House in Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe, for many decades.

She was honoured for her unstinting services to teaching dance when she was awarded an MBE in 2002.

Her love affair with classical ballet, particularly, spanned almost 70 years, with the indefatigable Miss Stevens taking her first tentative steps at the age of four - to strengthen a weak leg.

Since those early years the much-loved and respected dance mentor taught students who have gone on to work for leading ballet and dance companies throughout the world.

The dance school owner was brought up in Hipperholme and began teaching at Hipperholme Infants' School with five pupils at the age of 18.

She went on to achieve many accolades herself as well as propel students into the world's ballet and dance spotlight.

For 17 years she taught dance at St Joseph's College, Bradford, and was awarded an Honorary MA by the University of Bradford in 1985 for her work and achievements with young people both locally and around the world.

Other dancers and soloists tutored by Miss Stevens, include Eric Gibson, John Carney, teacher at the Royal Ballet School and the Northern Ballet School, Marguerite Donelle, soloist with the Berlin Opera Ballet Company as well as numerous dancers in classical companies and commercial theatre.

She worked for many years as an examiner for the Royal Academy of Dance which took her to many European countries, including Ireland as well as Canada.