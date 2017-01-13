Plea to help young woman battling cancer raise funds for vital treatment

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a young Todmorden woman get the cancer treatment she desperately needs.

Aisha Coggan was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma in November 2015.

The 25-year-old has undergone multiple types of chemotherapy since receiving the devastating news, but none have been able to take her into remission.

Despite the challenges, a new type of immunotherapy treatment could give Aisha a chance of a cure, but the treatment comes with a high price tag and is not yet funded by the NHS.

Aisha’s partner of six-and-a-half years Francis Power, 29, has been looking after Aisha full-time since last July.

He said: “The only way Aisha can currently access these drugs is to pay for them herself. She needs this treatment as soon as possible.

“The funding goal is £24,000, which will be enough to pay for the first two rounds of immunotherapy treatment - by which time we should have a fairly clear idea of whether or not it is working.”

It’s hoped this will be a start, but consultants have told the pair that the total cost could be more than £100,000 if multiple course are needed.

Before Aisha became ill, she was pursuing a career in research science and a PHD in biology, but her cancer diagnosis forced her to abandon her studies.

“Aisha is a wonderful, kind, caring young woman whose adulthood is just beginning,” Francis said. “Her main goal in life has been to do all she can to help make our world a better place. She deserves the chance to beat this horrendous illness and get her life back.”

A live music fundraiser has been organised for March 12 in Manchester - tickets can be purchased here: buckfest.bigcartel.com/products. Donations can also be made here: www.gofundme.com/help-aisha-afford-immunotherapy