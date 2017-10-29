Plot your night for sparkling Calderdale bonfire fun

There will be plenty of fireworks lighting up the sky over Calderdale.

Here’s our handy guide to where to enjoy bonfires, fireworks and family fun over the next few days.

Lightcliffe Scout Group Bonfire

Lightcliffe Scout Hut HQ, Coach Road, Lightcliffe

Tuesday, October 31

Come and join in the Halloween/Bonfire fun from 6.30pm. There will be food, drink, a toasty bonfire and a spooktacular firework display.

Tickets in advance are adults £4, children £2, family ticket £12 (two adults and three children). On the night, admission is adults £5, children £3, family ticket £15.

For more details, call 07523 890583.

Elland Round Table Bonfire

Hullenedge Park, Elland

Saturday, November 4

Gates open for Calderdale’s biggest bonfire at 5.30pm, children’s firework display at 6pm, Hellfyre Magpies and dance display team at 6.10pm, lighting of the bonfire at 6.30pm, main firework display at 7.15pm.

Also food stalls, hot drinks, cakes, novelties and sweets, fairground rides, games, stalls, washroom facilities, music.

Admission £5 adults, £2.50 under 12s. Pay on entry, cash only.

Northowram Sports and Activity Club Bonfire

Saturday, November 4

Doors open at 5pm, followed by the bonfire being lit at 6pm. The firework display will start at 7pm. There will be a live band ‘The Surge’ between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

There will be a large gazebo and various small ones housing a barbecue, beers, different gins and vodkas, hot food and drinks and stalls with sweets, cakes and toys.

Tickets available from the NSAC Clubhouse (Friday from 6pm onward or Saturday from 4pm) or Towngate Stores, Northowram. Adults £5, family ticket £10 (including up to three children (under 16s free only when accompanied by a paying adult). No ticket, no entry.

Please walk rather than drive. Sparklers are permitted but only in designated areas.

Fireworks spectacular at The Moorlands

The Moorlands Inn, Keighley Road, Ogden, Halifax

Saturday, November 4

This year the event is bigger and better, including a Game of Thrones themed fire performance show.

As well as the spectacular firework display, there will be fire performers, fire eating stilt walkers, fire ball hypnotist, ballon modellers, magic mirror photo booth, hot food, indoor bar and DJ in the marquee.

Advance tickets are adults £5, children £2.50. On the night, admission is adults £7, children £4.

To book, call 01422 248943.

Bonfire Night at the Hinchliffe Arms

Church Bank Lane, Cragg Vale

Sunday, November 5

Fun and games from 3pm onwards (including hook a duck, coconut shy, skittles), bonfire, firework display, vintage DJ, local ales, BBQ, hog roast, veggie street food, toffee apples, stalls, kids’ pumpking carving competition (brng your carved pumpkin to be judge at 6pm).

Everybody welcome. The event will be supporting Watermark, with donations collected on the day.

For more details, call 01422 883256.

The Malthouse Bonfire

Oldham Road, Rishowrth

Sunday, November 5

Bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks at 7.30pm. Food, bar and music.

Admission is £3 for adults in advance or £5 on the night. Free entry for kids under 10.

St Joseph’s School Bonfire

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Finkil Street, Brighouse

Friday, November 10

Doors open at 6.30pm and the event runs until 8pm with the firework display lit at approximately 7.15pm. Hot food and drinks will be available to purchase on the night. There will also be a raffle on the night, and sweet and refreshment stalls.

Tickets are priced £2.

For more details, call 01484 713037.

Is your group or organisation holding a bonfire? Email the details to newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk