Police and residents object to Brighouse care home plan

West Yorkshire Police and more than 100 residents have objected to plans to chenge the use of a former Brighouse care home that closed down.

Elm Royd Care Home is owned by B&H Vincent LLP and was operated under lease as a care home by Eldercare (Halifax) Limited since 2012.

The care home, on Brighouse Wood Lane, was reportedly closed after a damning inspection report following a visit by the Care Quality Commission.

New plans have now been submitted to the council’s planning department to revert the care home to a 42 room house of multiple occupation (HMO).

However, the proposals have been met with opposition with more than 100 objections being submitted by residents to Calderdale Council and West Yorkshire Police raising concerns.

Tracy Hanson, West Yorkshire Police Architectural Liaison/Crime Prevention Officer said in her submission to the Council: “Having read through the design and access statement it mentions the change of use is to create 42 bedsits to cater for professional people that work within the vicinity and other districts in West Yorkshire.

“Homes for multiple occupancy (HMO’S) are usually created for student accommodation and located within close proximity to a college or university.

“As there are no universities or colleges within walking distance it would be unlikely that students would consider this a suitable location due to travel times and commuting costs.

“In my experience of visiting HMO premises they have become subject to theft crimes and anti-social behaviour so this type of accommodation is unlikely to attract any professional person, they are more inclined to purchase an apartment or lease an apartment which is self-contained and includes a kitchen, bathroom and lounge.

“My concern is that the building will be left unoccupied as it does not cater for the intended market and could end up becoming a half-way house which can attract crime and anti-social behaviour to the area due to any transient residents.”

Eldercare Ltd, the private company that ran Elm Royd, confirmed the home’s closure in June, but did not provide details about the circumstances behind it.

The care home was registered to provide nursing and residential care for to up to 50 older people.