Police appeal after 'lone woman threatened during attempted robbery' in Todmorden

A masked male threatened a lone woman and demanded her car keys before fleeing in Todmorden, police have said.

Officers in Calderdale are appealing for information after an attempted robbery on St Peter’s Gate, Walsden, shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

In their appeal, West Yorkshire Police said that the he victim was parking her blue Audi Q5 when she was approached by a masked male who threatened her with what is believed to have been a baseball bat and demanded her car keys.

When she refused the suspect jabbed the victim in the ribs, officers said. They added that the victim shouted for help which caused the suspect to flee the scene.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth, of Calderdale CID, said: “This has understandably been a frightening experience for the victim, who thankfully was not seriously injured.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, who saw or heard anyone acting suspiciously or who has any information to come forward. Enquiries are continuing.”

The suspect is described as an Asian male, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and wearing dark clothes.

Information can be passed to Calderdale CID via 101 quoting the reference number 13170532867, or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.