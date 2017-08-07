Police appeal to trace missing 16-year-old girl

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information to trace a missing 16-year-old girl who has connections to Halifax and Bradford.

Bethany Stoakes, 16, was last seen in Bradford yesterday. (Sun Aug 6)

She is described as white, 5 ft 7in tall of slim build with long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black corset top, camouflage jacket and pink and black Nike trainers.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is thought she might be with an Asian female of similar age. Bethany has connections to the Halifax and Bradford areas."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1920 of Sunday 6 August.