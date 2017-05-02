Police appeal to trace missing Holmfirth man, 64

DETECTIVES in Holmfirth are appealing for information to trace missing a missing 64-year-old man.

Steven Thorpe was last seen at his home address on New Mill Road in Holmfirth on April 30.

He is described as a 5ft 4in tall white man of average build with a bald head and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing jeans, blue jumper, brown shoes and a dark or black coat.

It is believed he was driving a red Chrysler Crossfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting log number 1597 of 1 May.