Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing man from Halifax

Police today issued a fresh appeal for information about a man from Halifax who has gone missing.

Craig Alderson, 44, was last seen in the Southowram area in the early hours of Saturday, January 21.

He is known to have contacts across Halifax as well as in the Queensbury area of Bradford.

Calderdale Police’s Insp David Shaw said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Craig’s welfare as his absence is very out of character.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen or heard from Craig, or who knows where he is now, to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring West Yorkshire Police using the force’s 101 phone number, quoting log reference 1510 of January 22.