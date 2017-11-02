Police investigate stabbing of boy, 16, in Halifax

Police cordoned off a block of flats in Halifax to investigate a stabbing incident.

Officers attended at the scene at Rawson Street North, Boothtown, this afternoon.

The three storey block of flats are situated by a playing field and near Akroydon Primary School.

Paramedics were first on the scene and alerted police at 2.22pm (Thursday, November 2).

A 16-year-old boy was discovered with a leg injury, which was thought to be a stab wound

He has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being held in police custody.