Coroners are trying to trace the family of a man who died yesterday in Halifax.

Graham Holberry, who was 50 and recently living in Halifax, died in Calderdale Royal Hospital yesterday.

He is believed to have lived in the Huddersfield and Halifax areas and may have relatives or friends living in Leeds.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and relatives are asked to call Coroners in Bradford on 01274 471438.