Have your say

Police are trying to trace a man from Halifax who has gone missing.

Officers have appealed for anyone who sees Ian Allen, 50, to come forward.

Police said Mr Allen, from Halifax is around 6ft tall.

He has dark hair, a goatee beard, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey jumper and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1884.