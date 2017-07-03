Police seek witnesses after man hit by van in Brighouse

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Brighouse which left a pedestrian seriously injured.

The 57-year-old man was hit by a white Mercedes A Class in Bailiff Bridge on June 22.

West Yorkshire Police today appealed for witnesses to come forward as enquiries continue.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, which happened at the junction of Bradford Road and Highfield Avenue at around 4.55pm.

Police said the injured man was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of Mercedes remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Barron at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhoods Support Team West via 101, quoting 1396 of June 22.