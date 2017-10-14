Police 'very concerned' for missing Halifax man as extensive searches continue

Police have issued an urgent appeal in their search for a missing Halifax man.

Lee Barnes, 35, was last seen at around 8.30am yesterday (Friday) in his home in the village of Southowram, Halifax.

Officers have been carrying out extensive searches in the area in a bid to track him down.

Police say they have serious concerns for Mr Barnes' wellbeing.

Detective Inspector Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale District CID, said: “We are very concerned for Mr Barnes well-being as are his relatives and I would urge him or anyone who has seen him to contact us.

“A large number of enquiries remain ongoing in Sothowram and in neighbouring areas and anyone who has information should contact Calderdale District CID on 101 referencing police log 0959 of today.”

He is described as white with brown hair and a brown beard and was wearing a brown woollen blazer, ripped jeans, a denim shirt and a black baseball cap

The 35-year-old also has the word ‘loves’ tattooed on his neck.