Boost for regeneration scheme on Halifax estate

Vital funding has been secured to help push through plans that will see the much needed regeneration of an estate on the edge of Halifax town centre.

The Beech Hill area is set to benefit from an investment of over £300k, after Calderdale Council and Together Housing submitted a successful bid to the government’s Estate Regeneration Fund.

The community and local organisations have identified the parts of the area which would benefit from regeneration, with the Council, along with Together Housing and other interested parties pursuing options for improvement.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Councillor Daniel Sutherland, said: “The Beech Hill area of Halifax has many positives; it has a strong community and is well located close to local amenities and transport links. However, it’s fair to say that the area would benefit further from investment, and this funding will be used to further develop previous plans for the area.

“We’ve been looking at the regeneration of this area for some time, but this extra funding means we can continue to pursue our ideas – improving the quality of life for those living in this area.”

Previous consultation exercises with the local community have identified areas which would particularly benefit from improvement, such as the three tower blocks, the Council’s Highways depot and the existing housing.

The funding will be used for site investigation, feasibility and design work, and activity with local communities and other interested parties, to produce a detailed, ready to go, scheme.

Coun Jenny Lynn (Labour, Park) said: The Beech Hill Regeneration has been difficult and complicated but at long last this little bit of money will help get the plans together.”

Over 100 areas across the country are receiving a share of the £32 million Estate Regeneration Fund, but Calderdale is the only West Yorkshire council to receive this funding.

Hilary Brady, Group Head of Development at Together Housing Group, said: “We’ve worked with the local community and listened to their concerns and ideas. This funding will help us move forward and assess opportunities for the area.”