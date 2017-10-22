Calder Valley MP marks start of new homes

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker has marked the start of construction at McCarthy and Stone’s new retirement living development, Hepworth Court, in Brighouse.

Mr Whittaker joined McCarthy and Stone’s senior marketing executive, Laura Wigglesworth, at the site on Parsonage Lane to explore development plans and perform a ground-breaking ceremony to officially celebrate the start of construction.

A spokesman for the developers said: “The apartments have already been attracting a high level of interest from local people interested in downsizing to a lower maintenance property, and among those who aspire to retire in Brighouse.”

Mr Whittaker said: “It was a pleasure to visit the site of McCarthy and Stone’s new development in Brighouse, and to mark the start of construction there.

“Developments like this are a great asset to the town, as they provide the perfect solution for people who are looking to enjoy an independent and active lifestyle in retirement, but who might also benefit from the support at hand if they should ever need it, and a great sense of community.”

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director, McCarthy and Stone North East, added: “We are delighted Craig Whittaker was able to take the time to visit our Brighouse site, and take a look at the plans for some of the fantastic apartments that will be on offer here.

“McCarthy and Stone is committed to designing flexible homes which allow people to make the most of their retirement years, and to live as independently as possible with the benefit of having a range of amenities right on their doorstep.”

Once complete, Hepworth Court will comprise of 30 one and two bedroom retirement apartments for the over 60s.