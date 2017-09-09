Calderdale schemes given the go-ahead in £9m project deals

West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Investment Committee has backed almost £9m of funding to progress local transport, housing, clean energy and business growth projects.

Funded through the Leeds City Region Growth Deal and West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund, the projects backed at the meeting will support residents and businesses from across the City Region.

Among them is the redevelopment of Beech Hill in Halifax and £626,000 of funding to progress plans that increase parking at Hebden Bridge Rail Park & Ride. It is forecasted this will ultimately boost transport use and reduce on-street parking in Hebden Bridge.

A total of £570,000 will be used to progress highway improvements to the A629 Halifax to Huddersfield.

This is part of a £120.6m scheme designed to improve journey times and public transport use on the A629 by improving junctions as well as transforming Halifax town centre.

Funding approved will be used to examine improvements to the congestion hotspot at Ainley Top.

Councillor Peter Box, Investment Committee Chair and Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “By backing £9m of investment to progress key transport, housing, clean energy and business growth projects today, West Yorkshire Combined Authority is demonstrating its commitment to not only grow the local economy but also improve the day-to-day lives of the three million people who call our City Region their home.

“Inclusive growth is central to how we invest our Growth Deal and West Yorkshire plus Transport Fund across the City Region. Schemes backed today will tackle the very real issue of fuel poverty, help people get to work, education, training and leisure opportunities more easily and regenerate key areas of land that are currently under-used.

“Alongside our support to boost business growth, innovation and inward investment, the Committee’s backing shows we are building a City Region that also works for local people.”