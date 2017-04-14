Elected George vows to carry on ‘great work’

The Calderdale Conservatives retained its Hipperholme and Lightcliffe seat in the borough’s by election.

A by-election was held on April 6 in the ward after the sudden death of Councillor Graham Hall in January.

George Robinson won the seat with 1,483 votes with nearest challenges coming from the Liberal Democrats’ Alisdair McGregor (420) and Labour’s Oliver Willows (407). Green candidate Elaine Hey recieved 150 votes.

Out of a possible 8,852 eligible voters in the ward, only 2,463 people turned out which is equal to 27.82 per cent.

Mr Robinson from Lightcliffe said: “The sad loss of Councillor Hall certainly leaves big footsteps to follow, I will certainly ensure his great work and local focus shall continue.”

“I pledge to add a much-needed common-sense approach to the lacking Labour-led council.”

Graham Hall, who has served his ward since 1999, passed away peacefully on Saturday January 28 at Calderdale Royal Hospital after an illness.

Mr Hall was first elected to Calderdale Council in 1980 representing Northowram & Shelf ward where he served for a four year term of office.

He was then elected on two further occasions to represent the Rastrick ward first in 1987 for four year term and again in 1995 where he served a further four year term of office.

He was elected in May 1999 to represent the Hipperholme & Lightcliffe ward where he served to the present day.

In 2000 the millennium year both Councillor Graham Hall and his wife Susan were Mayor and Mayoress of Calderdale.

Coun Scott Benton, Leader of the Calderdale Conservative Group said about the newly elected councillor for the ward: “George is a fantastic local candidate who lives within the ward.

“He has a campaigning background with hands on experience and will make a great addition to the Council, adding a fresh and dynamic perspective.”