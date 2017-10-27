From Mixenden to Todmorden - MP's have their say on parliamentary boundary change

The Halifax constituency will be no more if major changes to redraw the Parliamentary constituency boundaries in Yorkshire are given the go-ahead.

The Boundary Commission for England has released revised maps after it revealed in September. A total of 31 constituencies have been revised from the previous proposals including those in Calderdale

Changes have been made to the initial proposals for Calderdale where the constituencies will now be called the ‘Lower Calder’ and ‘Upper Calder’ constituencies.

The Lower Calder constituency will consist of Queensbury in the Bradford Metropolitan area, Brighouse, Elland, Greetland and Stainland, Hipperholme and Lightcliffe, Northowram and Shelf, Rastrick, Ryburm and Sowerby Bridge.

It was initially planned for the Royds ward in Bradford to be included but it has been replaced by Queensbury.

The other changes see Greetland and Stainland, Ryburn, and Sowerby Bridge move into the constituency.

On the changes Halifax MP Holly Lynch said: “Everyone agrees that a boundary review is needed to ensure that constituencies reflect movements in the population.

"However, the Conservative’s current proposals also include plans to cut 50 MPs nationally which is nonsensical when Parliament is dealing with the increased workload from the powers we will repatriate from the EU.

“Although it currently seems unlikely that these plans will pass through Parliament, I would urge residents to contribute to the ongoing consultation to ensure that their views are taken into consideration.”

The Upper Calder constituency will stretch from Illingworth and Mixenden to Todmorden. The other wards of Calder, Luddendenfoot, Ovenden, Park, Skircoat, Todmorden, Town and Warley will also make up the constituency. Town ward is also added to the constituency

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker MP said: "Currently the number of voters in each constituency across the country varies enormously from 35 000 to over 110 000.

"To ensure that there is fairness in our democratic system it is important that constituencies are broadly the same size so that each vote carries the same weight.

"This is the purpose of the review and it is a principle that I fully support. The review also reduces the number of MPs from 650 to 600 which will save the taxpayer millions of pounds every year.

"The original proposals for Calderdale split both constituencies in half and created unnecessary change.

"Suggestions such as pairing Brighouse and Elland with Halifax were deeply unpopular with local people.

"These revised proposals ensure that most people stay within their current constituency and create fewer changes overall.

"They are more reflective of the local ties and links that our communities have within the Calder Valley and take into consideration transport links and our local geography.

"I would encourage residents who would like to comment on the proposals to take part in the consultation before it closes in December."