Future of Calderdale libraries to be reviewed in bid to meet budget savings

The future of libraries across the borough and the services they provide will be discussed by Calderdale Council as they look to meet their budget savings.

At the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet members will look at a process for reviewing the community library network.

Shelf Library

The Library and Information Services Strategy agreed by Cabinet in 2016, recognises how important libraries are to Calderdale residents.

It places the new Central Library and Archives as the flagship library for the borough, with six ‘hub’ libraries in the main towns and the 15 community libraries situated in neighbourhoods.

The 'community libraries are in Akroyd, Bailiff Bridge, Beechwood Road, Greetland, Hipperholme, Mixenden, Mytholmroyd, Northowram, rastrick, Ripponden, Shelf, Skircoat, SOuthowram, Stainland and Walsden.

As part of the review of the service, the community libraries would be assessed. If agreed by Cabinet, the review strategy would then be developed with consultation with local communities, ward councillors and library staff about current and future provision.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Councillor Susan Press, said: “We know how important libraries are to local people and we want to ensure they are relevant to today’s society and we make the best use of their resources.

“With increasing budget saving demands on the library service we need to look at ways that our libraries can continue to play a significant role in local communities, meeting the needs of local people and providing a cost effective service.

“This is about having a look at what’s best for each community in order to maintain a viable and sustainable service throughout the borough.”

The item will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday November 6 at Halifax Town Hall at 6pm.