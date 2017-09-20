Here's how you can get a discount on your Wetherspoons bill today

Pub chain Wetherspoons is offering all customers 7.5 per cent off food and drink today as part of a campaign

The one-day-only discount is part of a initiative by Wetherspoons to permanently lower the price of VAT.

They're highlighting the issue by holding a 'protest' on Tax Equality Day to demonstrate how prices could be reduced by a change in the laws.

A regular £10 bill will be £9.25 today. The chain hopes that a reduction in VAT will create jobs and boost growth in the food and drink sector.

All Wetherspoons pubs in Caldedale and England will be taking part in the promotion.