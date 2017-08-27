A major review into Calderdale Council-owned buildings and land is being carried which could see Elland Library refurbished as a new locality hub.

The review programme will consider all Council property and involves around 1000 sites and around 300 buildings.

Some buildings, such as schools, Children’s Centres and Waste and Recycling Centres have been excluded from the programme.

Although Council owned land is included within the scope of the programme the review will not consider sites until completion of the current consultation on the Local Plan, which is required by the government to help prepare for future housing and economic development.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins said: “The Council has acquired land and buildings over many years, as the way services are delivered in communities has developed and changed.

"The review programme is designed to assess each site carefully, to decide whether it is still an asset which we need to keep, possibly leading to further investment.

“Alternatively the programme may also identify properties which are no longer needed by the Council and these may be sold, providing an opportunity for local businesses or communities to invest in them and put them to good use.”

The Cabinet report includes proposals for phase one of the programme, which will include an investment of £4.7m.

If approved this would see the creation of locality hubs, which would deliver a range of Council services, for example in Elland where the local library will be extensively adapted and refurbished and also in Todmorden and Brighouse.

The Council depots are also considered within phase one, with additional investment proposed at Manor Heath and for some services to share facilities at Halifax Fire Station.

Throughout the programme there will be extensive consultation with local communities and partner organisations.

The Cabinet will be recommended to approve the report at the next meeting, which will be held at 6pm on Monday 4 September 2017 at Halifax Town Hall.