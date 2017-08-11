MP calls for urgent meetings over Calderdale Local Plan

The Calder Valley MP has called a series of public meeting to discuss the Local Plan being put forward by Calderdale Council and the impacts it will have on towns and villages.

The Council has begun a consultation on their draft Local Development Plan which is a comprehensive planning strategy outlining the scale of development in the borough over a 15-20 year period.

Craig Whittaker MP said that as part of this plan, the Council want the wider Brighouse area to accommodate over 6000 new houses – a scale of development that will see the area grow by over 40%. The plans would deliver 2000 new properties at Clifton; an additional 1250 new houses at Woodhouse; and over 2500 extra units on land at Hove Edge, Brookfoot, Hipperholme, Lightcliffe, Carr Green, Field Lane and Badger Hill.

‘I have received an unprecedented number of letters, emails and phone calls in relation to these plans," said Mr Whittaker.

"Many people are extremely concerned about the sheer scale of development that the Labour-run Council has earmarked for Brighouse and the surrounding area.

"Residents feel that the Brighouse area is taking a disproportionate amount of development compared to the rest of Calderdale, and do not feel that questions relating to the development of infrastructure to accommodate this additional growth have been adequately addressed within the plan.

"The scale of the destruction of the Green Belt around Brighouse is also something which is worrying a lot of people,’ said Craig.

"It is absolutely vital that people are aware of these plans and have the opportunity to take part in the consultation to ensure that their views are taken into account.

"I would encourage residents to attend these open public meetings to learn more about the plans and how they can take part in the consultation.

"Constituents can also contact me directly if they have any particular questions or concerns."

Mr Whittaker will be chairing meetings on August 14 and 17, both starting at 7pm, at the Brighouse Civic Hall.

The meeting of August 14 will focus on the plans for Brighouse, Clifton and Hipperholme, with a meeting planned for August 17 focusing on Rastrick and Woodhouse.