Plans to demolish Halifax swimming pool to build new major car park revealed

The demolition of Halifax swimming pool and the construction of major new car park will be considered by Calderdale Council leaders as they discuss car paring in Halifax.

Changes to parking in the town centre will be discussed by Calderdale Council’s Cabinet. If approved the new Halifax Parking Strategy would guide planning and investment decisions within the town centre.

The strategy is required to determine how much parking is needed and where it should be located, so that there is enough short, medium and long stay parking both on and off-street.

A major new car park, potentially on the site of Halifax Pool, if that facility moves to a new location, is also being considered. The strategy recommends that existing and new car parks should be adapted to support sustainable and low emission electric vehicles and bicycles.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins said: “It’s crucial for residents, businesses and visitors to Halifax that we get our parking facilities right in the town centre.

“This strategy will allow us to take a strategic approach, making sure we support the local economy and take advantage of the latest technologies.

"We can also reduce congestion and improve local air quality.”

The Council has said although the level of parking available in Halifax town centre is currently sufficient, demand for spaces is increasing thanks to new developments such as the re-opening of the Piece Hall.

The proposals will also consider using smart technology. This would inform drivers where the nearest parking spaces are available as they approach the town, reducing the need to drive through the centre ‘hunting’ for an empty space.

Sensors in the larger car parks would also be used to monitor occupancy rates which would be linked to signage on the major roads into Halifax.

The strategy is seen as a live and evolving document and would be subject to further consultation with the Halifax Business Improvement District and others.

The Cabinet will meet to consider the report on the Halifax Town Centre Parking Strategy at 6pm on Monday September 4 2017 at Halifax Town Hall.