Residents facing more changes to bin and recycling collections

Residents in Calderdale could be faced with more changes to their bin and recycling collections later this month. Calderdale Council’s recycling and refuse collection contractor, SUEZ, will be making alterations to some collection routes later in February, which may result in changed collection days for a small proportion of residents across the district.

In August 2016, Calderdale Council, working in partnership with SUEZ, introduced a new household recycling and refuse collection service.

However, after six months of operational experience of the new service, SUEZ has said it has become necessary to alter some collection routes.

SUEZ Municipal General Manager, Nick Browning, said: “We would like to thank the affected residents for their understanding and patience while we undertake these service alterations and while the crews get to learn their new routes.

“We will do all we can to limit any potential disruption and will have temporary additional resources on hand to deal with any unexpected challenges.”

The changes, which will take effect from Monday February 20, will affect approximately 12 per cent of households within Calderdale district.

All affected households will be sent a letter and a new collection calendar detailing their new collection schedule. These letters will arrive the week commencing Monday February 13.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “Now the new service has had time to bed in, it’s become apparent that certain areas could benefit from having a different collection day. This will improve the reliability and efficiency of the service for thousands of residents in Calderdale.”