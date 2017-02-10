Row breaks out over assisted living home bid

A storm has broken out after residents’ objections to proposals for specialised support housing near an old hospital site in Halifax.

More than 100 letters have been written in favour of the eight apartments on Hall Lane in Northowram which could offer supported accommodation for people with physical or learning disabilities.

Lucy Jackson

For parents like Judy Jackson objections to the plans risks an opportunity for their children to live independently.

Mrs Jackson said: “My daughter Lucy is in her final year at the Pennine Camphill Community College in Wakefield and now wants to be able to live with her friends, its been a chance for her to build up a network to support her.

“This will just be a home with workers supporting them, it empowers them and helps them to continue being independent.”

Residents however remain concerned at the potential for increasing levels of traffic, and the prospect of living near a ‘secure housing’ site.

Village councillor Roger Taylor has now called for plans to go before the Planning Committee which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Coun Taylor (Con, Northowram/Shelf) said: “We are trying to relieve the parking situation in the area and this development could mean more people coming to visit the residents.

“Even if the room gets full of people supporting the decision it should still be made on planning grounds,”

Developer Highstone Homes however has contested some of the concerns raised by objectors to the plans.

Highstone Homes Support Housing Director, Joanne Hawley said: “This is not secure housing, it is specialised support housing and would involve someone being in the property 24 hours-a-day so there is always someone there if they need them.

“This is the first time we have had a response like this to one of our proposals.”