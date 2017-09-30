Street lights in Calderdale to get a £22m revamp

The future is looking bright for Calderdale, as the council makes plans to invest £22m in lighting up its streets, with new state-of-the-art technology.

The move has been brought about due to the failing street lights which litter the Calderdale area.

Light Emitting Diode (LED) technology will be used, which could see a 60% saving compared with the current lightening system, with it being estimated that £20m will be saved in energy costs by 2034.

It will also make Calderdale a greener area, with benefits including reduced levels of light pollution, better colour definition and sharper imaging, all of which contributes to a safer night life, as well as reducing dioxide emissions by over 3,000 tonnes a year.

Elland, Brighouse and Illingworth have all been considered successful pilot projects.

Barry Collins, Calderdales Council’s Cabinet Minister Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “If we don’t act, the costs associated with our current lighting and the amount of maintenance required will continue to increase.

“By investing now, we can begin to reap the benefits of LED lighting and start to deliver year on year savings.”

Using existing resources, an interest free loan and prudential borrowing, we could see the end of inefficient and polluting lights and a bright new dawn for the Calderdale area, added Coun Collins (Lab, Illingworth/Mixenden).

The item will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet on Monday from 6pm.