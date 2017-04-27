Theresa May pledges a ‘rapid response’ to Yorkshire Nestle workers at risk of losing jobs

Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged a rapid response to try to get hundreds of Nestle workers including staff in Halifax at risk of redundancy back into work.

The Prime Minister said it was a worrying time for workers and their families, in the wake of Tuesday’s announcement that Nestle plans to cut almost 300 jobs, mainly in York and Newcastle.

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said the announcement had been devastating for the community as she called for a special deal with Nestle similar to that negotiated with Nissan in Sunderland.

Mrs May told Prime Minister’s Questions: “We should be clear that Nestle have themselves been clear that this is not a decision that was affected by leaving the European Union. They said they’d made it irrespective of that.

“But of course it’s a worrying time for the workers and their families at Nestle in both York and Newcastle, and I can assure her that we’re already in contact with the company to understand their plans and the next steps.

“The Business Secretary will speak with senior Nestle representatives later today.

“DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) of course stands ready to put in place their rapid response service to support any workers made redundant, by helping them back into employment as quickly as possible.

“There are various ways in which JobCentre Plus can help.

“I think what is important is that we ensure the support is there and, as I said, the Business Secretary will be speaking to Nestle representatives later today.”

The proposals from the confectionery giant are for moving production of the Blue Riband chocolate biscuit to Poland.