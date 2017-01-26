Together Housing to shut down its Brighouse offices

Together Housing group will shut down its offices in Brighouse due to dwindling numbers using the site.

The office in Thorbhills Beck Lane, which covers Brighouse, Rastrick & Elland areas will close on Friday January 27 2017.

However, to allow staff time to move, the office will close at 1pm.

In a statement, the housing association said: “Together Housing Group, having carried out a review of our office buildings and noting falling numbers of customers visiting the reception at Brighouse, have decided to close the Lower Valley Neighbourhoods Office from the end of January.

“From Monday January 30 the Neighbourhood Officers will be co-located with the Central and Upper teams at Bull Green House, (Halifax).

“We are aiming to keep the same telephone extension and contact numbers but, as always, the main contact is through the Customer Service Centre contact number or online.”