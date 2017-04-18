'We're the real opposition' - Calderdale Liberal Democrats prepare for general election

The Liberal Democrat candidates contesting the two Calderdale seats in June's general election have been confirmed.

Janet Battye, current Todmorden town councillor and former Calderdale Council leader, will stand for election in the Calder Valley and James Baker will stand in Halifax.

Janet Battye

Prime Minister Theresa May called an early election for June 8 in a shock announcement this morning.

Coun Battye said: "Our membership is at the highest it has ever been across Calderdale and our support is rising.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity to talk with local people about what’s important to them and explaining the relevance of our policies to them.

"The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit government and the only party fighting for a Britain that is open, tolerant and united."

James Baker, Liberal Democrat group leader on Calderdale Council and ward councillor for Warley, added: "As prospective Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Halifax, I’ll be offering people a real choice on the final Brexit deal, and a chance to try and stay in the single market that is vital for our local economy.

“On Calderdale Council, I’ve been working on making the Council greener and more energy efficient.

"I’ve helped provide ward forums their own budgets, I’ve introduced an affordable warmth insulation scheme, an accountable and democratic way to handle petitions, and this year Liberal Democrat budget amendments stopped a cut to disabled children, secured funding for a traffic cop to tackle speeding, and extra money to tackle fly-tipping.

"Liberal Democrats have a track record of delivering for local people."

Under the terms of the Fixed Term Parliament Act, MPs will have to vote for an early election in Parliament tomorrow.