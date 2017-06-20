Pre-day tickets still on sale for Saturday’s gala

There is still time to get your tickets for this Saturday’s Brighouse gala at pre-day prices.

Until 5pm on Friday afternoon the pre-day tickets, which are £1.50 for adults and £1 for children (aged five to 14) outside Wilkinson’s, Briggate, and at the Brighouse branch of supermarket Tesco.

Gala Ambassador: Bethany Arnett will open the gala

You can also get event programmes in advance from the same places.

Then on Saturday, June 24, get ready to enjoy the event which begins with the parade starting from Garden Road at noon, making its way through the town to the gala field at Wellholme Park.

On-the-day entry prices at Wellholme Park are still good value at £2 for adults and the children’s ticket remaining at £1.

Help to marshall the floats and foot tableaux in the parade has come from Huddersfield ATS, who will be looking after the walking groups, and the Brighouse 4x4 taking care of the floats and helping out with the parade - which is expected to be 300 to 400 yards in length - in general.

Marshalls of Southowram have helped provide wagons for floats and the gala team headed by president Peter Charles thank the company for their help.

Gala Ambassador Bethany Arnett will officially open the gala on the field at 1.45pm.

As well as on-stage events which include dancing groups, some theatre, a children’s roadshow, some rock music and gymnastics and cheerleading displays,

The fairground is at the top of the park, there are lots of stalls, the model engineers’ train will be running up and down the park, donkey rides, a ducking stool and much more.

Entries to the dog show are £2 per class (or three classes for £5).

Peter says the ingredients are there for a perfect family afternoon out with lots to see, hear, do, eat and drink. “We hope to get our normal good crowds and that we get a sunny day,” he said.