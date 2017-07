Year 6 children at Beech Hill School, Halifax, have been working with RADA trained drama specialists all year to put together a fantastic performance of Macbeth.

All 81 children took part in a workshop delivered by Alex and Christabel Fellows after Christmas and from this a core group of 25 children were selected to perform in the final production, presented at Halifax Playhouse last week to an audience of parents, schoolmates and children from other schools.