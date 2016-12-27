Prime Minister recognises volunteer for phone box museum celebrating Warley history

Prime Minister Theresa May has recognised a volunteer from Warley as a Point of Light for her work in creating a museum housed in a phone box that celebrates Warley’s culture and history.

Eliana Bailey is the creator of one of the world’s smallest museums which displays artefacts and local history from her home town.

Eliana, who is also chair of Warley Community Association, has brought the community together to curate the newly opened museum which will change its exhibition every few months.

It has attracted hundreds of visitors and caught the imagination of the media at home and abroad. The current exhibition explores Christmas in Warley.

Eliana is the latest recipient of a Point of Light award, which recognises outstanding individual volunteers, people who are making a change in their community and inspiring others. Each day, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.

In a personal letter to Eliana, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Through Warley Community Association, you are uniting your community behind innovative local good causes. The phone box museum in particular is a tremendous way of showcasing Warley’s history.”

Eliana added: “What do you do with a redundant telephone box? If you’re the Warley Community Association, you turn it into a working museum of local history. To receive this award is both thrilling and very humbling.

“I accept it on behalf of all our community members, who like me, constantly strive to maintain and improve all areas of our beautiful village of Warley.”

Eliana is the 643rd winner of the Points of Light award, which has been developed in partnership with the hugely successful Points of Light programme in the USA.