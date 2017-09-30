Public Service Excellence Award for Halifax company YES Energy

Halifax energy efficiency firm YES Energy Solutions has won a national Public Service Excellence Award for one of its recent local authority schemes.

The company’s latest insulation programme with North Lincolnshire Council won “Best Housing and Regeneration Initiative” at the 2017 APSE Service Awards.

The project was selected out of 300 entries and eight finalists to top the category.

Representatives from YES Energy Solutions and North Lincolnshire Council attended the awards ceremony in Oxford.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “Winning this is a fantastic achievement. It demonstrates that our work with local authorities is of the right calibre and that we are not only helping strengthen communities, but helping the councils we support exceed their social and environmental goals.”