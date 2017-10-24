Pupils make sure they are safe when walking to school

A local homebuilder is encouraging families in Calderdale to leave their car keys at home and journey to school on foot.

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated 50 high-visibility snap wristbands to pupils at Norland CE School to keep youngsters safe on their way to and from school, as the evenings get darker.

The annual initiative, which is held in October, promotes healthy living and aims to reduce the number of cars on the road.

This year the campaign will see more than 14,900 wristbands provided to school children across the country.

Janet Clayton, head teacher at Norland CE School, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for thinking of us and supporting child road safety.

“This campaign will help raise the profile of the initiative among pupils and parents alike.”