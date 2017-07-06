Pupils on starting line for C2C trip

Pupils from North Halifax Grammar School are going on an outing with a difference this summer – a 158-mile cycle ride for 36 students between the west and east coasts of northern England.

On Sunday 36 young adventurers aged from 13-15 are riding along the famous C2C route from St Bees in Cumbria to Tynemouth – raising funds to buy equipment and furnish the school’s new sports hall in the process.

Last year, to help raise money for the new sports hall 28 students were granted permission to cycle The Way of the Roses coast to coast route from Morecambe to Bridlington, camping along the route.

Every student completed the challenge and they managed to raise over £11,500, which went directly to the school.

As the adventure was a huge success the school has allowed the trip to go ahead this year following a different route.

To make it different they are doing the C2C from St Bees, not far from Whitehaven, to Tynemouth – and this time the students are carrying their own gear and doing their own cooking.

Not only will the students be further from home this year, but the route takes them through the Lake District and they will encounter some big, long hills. With a bike fully loaded with cooking equipment and clothes, they will find this trip tough. The students will need to show determination, grit and resilience to succeed.

The NHGS Sports Hall will open on July 14.