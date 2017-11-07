Pupils play a part in Mytholmroyd flood alleviation scheme

Children at two primary schools are creating drawings and poems to decorate the temporary wall in Mytholmroyd which has been built until a permanent one can be constructed to help protect homes from flooding.

Pupils from Scout Road and Burnley Road Academy are putting their creative talent to good use to brighten up the wall in the centre of the village.

A series of plans for work to be carried out as part of the new £30m scheme to reduce flooding in Mytholmroyd are available to view online at www.calderdale.gov.uk clicking on the ‘search and comment on planning applications’ link and then typing Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation in the search box. More planning applications will be made later this month.

These plans include new, raised and improved flood walls; widening of the river channel at St Michael’s church and Caldene Avenue Bridge; the relocation of Caldene Avenue bridge, strengthening and waterproofing buildings next to the river.

Helen Batt, Calderdale catchment director for the Environment Agency, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to involve young people in the development of our flood alleviation scheme by brightening up the temporary wall which is one of the focal points in the village.

“Residents and businesses in the local community can take the opportunity to have a look at our plans as they come online for a flood scheme which will provide them with much better protection against flood risk.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience during our ongoing works which unavoidably causes some disruption to traffic flow in the village.”

Three four-storey buildings - including the former post office, which has been relocated to the nearby Grange Dene complex - have now been demolished on the main A646 Burnley Road, to prevent any further collapse during another flood event. This work has needed to be carried out carefully due to constraints associated with their proximity to the highway, the river, and the fact they are within a conservation area. Historic England, the Environment Agency and Calderdale Council are keen that the stone is re-used.