Pupils to perform live on Children in Need from the Piece Hall

Pupils from schools in Calderdale will take centre stage as they sing live from the Piece Hall for the BBC's Children in Need.

Now in its seventh year, the Children’s Choir is regarded as one of the highlights of the annual appeal show which will be held on Friday November 17.

A total of 1500 school children from eight different locations around the UK will join together for a beautiful jazz rendition of Over the Rainbow.

One of the locations is Halifax’s Piece Hall, where BBC Look North presenter’s Amy Garcia and Owain Wyn Evans will be joined by 163 pupils from schools across Calderdale and Bradford. The schools include Feversham Primary Academy, Sandal Primary, Salterhebble Junior School, Old Town Primary and Luddendenfoot Academy.

The choir will be led by Choir Master Janine MacGregor from Bradford Music Services. All the schools have already started their rehearsals ready for their live performance during the appeal show.

Last year, the choir sang ‘Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers, and in previous years they’ve sung Miley Cyrus’s ‘The Climb’ and Simon and Garfunkel’s 1970s ballad ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’.

The choirs will sing in unison from seven other UK locations including: Pacific Quay in Glasgow, Ulster Folk and Transport Museum just outside of Belfast, Broadcasting House in Cardiff, the Discovery Museum in Newcastle, the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester, the Aerospace Museum in Bristol, Brockhurst and Marlston House School in Newbury, The Albert Hall in Nottingham and Elstree Studios in London.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 76 projects across West Yorkshire with funding of more than £5.6million hard at work across the city.

Supporting the charity this year would help fund even more projects just like Grow Big which uses a grant of £86,534, over three years, to deliver a sensory play project for pre-school children with additional learning needs living in disadvantaged areas of Calderdale.

The project runs weekly sensory play sessions in small groups in an illuminated inflatable pod where the children are able to enjoy immersive sessions which stimulates their senses.

BBC Children in Need will return to screens on Friday 17th November on BBC One. The official fundraising pack is available for download from bbc.co.uk/Pudsey and is packed with ideas to help the public with their fundraising efforts, plus lots of exclusive content from the charity’s celebrity friends. To date £909 million has been raised to benefit children and young people across the UK and the charity is calling on people to once again pull out the stops and to help raise money to change young lives!