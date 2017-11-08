Puzzle Hall pub bid aiming for £40,000 more to hit target

Campaigners aiming to ensure a historic pub is open for community use need to fundraise just over £40,000 to turn their dream into reality.

Puzzle Hall Community Pub have already raised more than £100,000 in the first nine days after setting up a Crowdfunding page through which people can invest in it for amounts ranging from £300 to £35,000.

The group has prepared detailed business plans for the Puzzle Hall, Sowerby Bridge

The group has until 10pm on November 20 to hit the target - the project will only be funded if it reaches that amount.

Last week the group submitted their sealed bid for the Sowerby Bridge pub, which is on Hollins Mill Lane, to agents handling its sale. It is not clear if they face any competition and it has not yet been confirmed whether the bid has been successful.

A spokesman for PHCP said: “We put our best offer in to agents Colliers and we’re in negotiations to buy it.

“There could be another party in the race, but we can’t be sure.

“We’ve raised, on the Crowdfunder campaign, an amazing £107,000 in nine days and need a further £43,000 to make our target of £150,000.

“We’ve now extended the campaign and have until November 20 to complete it.”

PHCP, which began as Friends of the Puzzle Hall, has also received the community Shares Unit Standard Mark - an award that means its offer meets national standards of good practice.

Fundraising continues with a gig featuring From The Hills and duo Gary Boyle and Roger Higgins this Saturday, November 11, at Hollins Mill (aka The Works), Hollins Mill Lane (8pm, £5).

You can log on to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/puzzlehall to read full details on the bid, business plan, shares and application forms for people paying off-line.