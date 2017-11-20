Race against time as Crowdfunder £150,000 bid for Puzzle Hall pub in Sowerby Bridge enters last day with just £12,100 more needed

A Crowdfunder campaign aiming to buy the Puzzle Hall Inn at Sowerby Bridge is facing a race against time - just £12,100 (at the time of writing) needs to be raised by 10pm tonight for it to hit the £150,000 target.

Campaigners aiming to ensure the historic pub remains open for community use are urging people to support the final push.

People can invest in the scheme to buy Puzzle Hall Inn, which is on Hollins Mill Lane, Sowerby Bridge, for amounts ranging from £300 to £35,000.

The group has until 10pm today, November 20, to hit the target - the Crowdfunder project will only be funded if it reaches that amount.

Early this month the group submitted their sealed bid for the Sowerby Bridge pub, which is on Hollins Mill Lane, to agents handling its sale.

It is not clear if they face any competition nor whether the bid has been successful at this stage.

PHCP, which began as Friends of the Puzzle Hall, has also received the community Shares Unit Standard Mark - an award that means its offer meets national standards of good practice.

The Crowdfunder page can be reached by logging on to http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/puzzlehall where you can also find links to detailed information about the bid and business plan.