Race for Life pretty muddy comes to Halifax

Halifax women are being urged to get down and dirty in the fight against cancer by signing up for an exciting new event from Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The town has been chosen to host Race for Life Pretty Muddy for the first time at Savile Park on Saturday 22 July.

Pretty Muddy is a women-only, non-competitive 5k obstacle course, with added mud, thrills and spills.

From scramble nets and climbing frames to inflatable slides and hurdles, participants will face a range of muddy obstacles to crawl under, clamber over and charge through.

Katie Mathers, Cancer Research UK’s Halifax Event Manager, said: “We’re so excited to bring Race for Life Pretty Muddy to Halifax for the very first time. We’re calling on local ladies to limber up and muck in to make it a huge success.

“We’ve no doubt that they’ve got the muddy motivation to take on the challenge and help beat cancer sooner.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Survival rates have doubled since the early 1970s and the work of Cancer Research UK has helped with this progress.

Katie said: “Every day, around 80 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire.

“That’s why we’re calling on women to sign up right now. By taking part in Race for Life, they can make a real difference.

“Together, we can stop this devastating disease in its tracks.”

To enter Race for Life Pretty Muddyand for more information, visit their website, www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.