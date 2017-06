Trains have been halted on a major commuter line into Leeds after a vehicle struck a bridge.

UPDATED: The incident has now been cleared and trains are expected to return to normal.

The accident happened this morning at a rail bridge near Bramley Station, and the Calder Valley line is now blocked.

Trains from Leeds to Halifax and Bradford Interchange via Bramley and New Pudsey are affected.

Services running through Bramley are subject to short-notice delays and cancellations.